Stockbridge, GA Adam Xavier Schray, age 75, of Stockbridge, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Adam Xavier Schray Sr. and Virginia Schray. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Parrott and brother, Duane Schray.

Adam (Sonny) is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda Schray; sons, Tim (Joy) Pippin and Anthony (Cathy) Pippin; grandchildren, Ashley, Allen, Jonathan, Hannah, Sammy, and Savannah; great grandchildren, Austin, Jordyn, Rylan, Halle, Nash, Jace, Eden, Adelaide Clark, Cooper, and Allie Rose; brother, Larry Schray ; sister, Patty Ann Vonier; sister-in-law, Linda Schray; and several nieces, nephews, and loved ones. He served honorably in the United States Army and reserves for 20+ years. He retired from Kelly-Springfield Tire Company, in Morrow, Georgia after 22 years.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 :00 am on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors with Brother Bob Halstead officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.