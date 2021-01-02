Fayetteville, GA Alvin Lee Gaynes, Jr., 88, of Fayetteville passed away January 2, 2021. He was born in Atlanta to the late Alvin and Ethel Gaynes on April 17, 1932. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Randy Lee Gaynes; brothers, Virlyn Gaynes and Charles Gayarre Gaynes; and sisters, Josie Miller and Janet Popham. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Juanita Gaynes; sister, Joyce Cannon; brother, Steve Gaynes; sisters-in-law, Loretta Vargas and Gwen Alford; brother-in-law, Eugene Twilley; and twenty nieces and nephews. Alvin was born and raised in Atlanta. He was a pilot instructor and a real estate broker, who owned his own realty company, Gaynes Realty. Alvin proudly served his country in the US Army and enjoyed boating. There will be a private family service, and Mr. Gaynes will be interred at Sherwood Memorial in Jonesboro. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests that donations be made in memoriam of Alvin Gaynes, Jr., to the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mowells.com. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com
