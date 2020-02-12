Jonesboro, GA
Angeline Starr "Angie" Story
Angeline "Angie" Starr Story, age 81 from Jonesboro, GA, beloved wife of Sam Story, Sr., for over 62 years passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Loving mother of Sam Story, Jr. (Susan), Wesley Story (Lisa) and Rodney Story.
She is also survived by grandchildren: Cameron, Michelle, Ryan, Craig, Jared, Rodney Jr., Zach and Elijah, great grandchildren: Caroline, Ashley, Francis, Xavier, Madelyn and Ryleigh, her sister, Caroline Adams (Dean), nieces, nephews, loving family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, February 13th from noon until 1 p.m. followed by a chapel service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281, where funeral service will immediately follow on Thursday at 2 p.m. Entombment will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Cancer Research
To send flowers to the family of Angeline Story, please visit Tribute Store.
