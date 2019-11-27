Jonesboro
Anne Swell Snow
Mrs. Anne Sewell Snow, age 92 of Jonesboro, GA, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Mrs. Snow was born in Griffin, Georgia on October 31, 1927. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester M. and Ida Mae Carver; first husband, William E. (Bill) Sewell and second husband, Willard Snow; son, Gary Sewell; sisters, Mildred C. Hill, Betty C. Davis and brother, Charles Carver. She enjoyed square dancing, fishing and doing crafts. Mrs. Snow was a member of Berea Christian Church.
Survivors include her son, David Sewell and wife, Cathy; grandchildren, Melanie and Tonya Sewell, Adranie Lowe, Danny Sewell, Wesley Sewell; great grandchild, Hayley Lowe; great great grandchildren, Amiaya Smith and Nevaeh Smith; sisters, Virginia Masters, Pat Moore; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Berea Christian Church, Hampton, Georgia, with a funeral service to follow in the Sanctuary. Reverend Dennis Fulton will officiate. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, Griffin www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com
