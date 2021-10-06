Hampton, GA Arley Johnson Lowe, Jr., 78, of Hampton, Georgia, passed away October 6, 2021. He was born on December 25, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Arley J. Lowe, Sr. and Vivian Ruth Wilson. Arley worked for the FAA for over 30 years and was on the Hampton City Council for eight years. Arley loved his family dearly and always put them first. He especially looked forward to and thoroughly enjoyed the beach vacations they took for over 20 years. Arley could do anything he set his mind to, and if he didn't know how to do it, he would teach himself, often in a matter of hours. Arley is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jan Lowe; his son, Jonathan (Paula) Lowe, and their children, Seth, Sam, and Sydney; his daughter, Devy (Ed) Kleppinger, and their children, Parker, Greyson, Cooper, Samuel, and Caden; his daughter, Courtney (Michael) Joiner, and their children, Wilson, and Samantha; his brother, Michael (Laurie) Lowe, and their child, Nikki (Jim) Brand. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Service information
11:00AM-1:00PM
180 N Jeff Davis Drive
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Griffin, 30224 AMAZING GRIFFIN ESTATE SALE Oct. 7-9; 9am-…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
- Oregon Court of Appeals overturns conviction of a Black man who has been on death row for 17 years
- Rams hold off Seahawks after Russell Wilson exits
- Randy Arozarena's homer, steal of home power Rays past Red Sox
- Ricardo Pepi scores twice as USMNT blanks Jamaica
- New Jersey man in viral racist rant charged with another act of intimidation
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman found on I-675 Sunday identified
- Clayton police find second victim with multiple gun shot wounds
- Clayton police release sketch of woman killed, dumped on I-675
- Clayton police seeking identification of 'armed and dangerous' suspect
- 11 people rescued after boat overturns in Seattle
- Clayton school board votes to increase their pay
- Addison Returns to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kate Walsh Teases ‘Twists & Turns’ With Meredith
- Proposed zoning change could bring movie studio to Clayton County
- Clayton County Police Department awarded $300,000 grant for local DUI enforcement
- Emily VanCamp explains leaving 'The Resident'
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: $1.4 million home on Lake Spivey features fully furnished basement, private boat dock
- 15 cars that have depreciated the most in 2021
- PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Arkansas Football
- Regions where home prices are growing the fastest
- These are the best songs EVER! Rolling Stone magazine reveals the 500 greatest tracks of all-time
- The name's Bond, James Bond... The most successful 007 films ranked
- Most popular fruits and vegetables in the world and their health benefits
- Most recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
- Dwayne Johnson wants to be president? The stars interested in politics
- PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Arkansas tailgating
-
Frank Sterle Jr. said:Everyone has the moral right to be free of the fear of being verbally — let alone physically — attacked because of his/her colour, culture or …
-
Thomas Hilliker, RIP said:Really? "The University System of Georgia is doing everything it can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 short of imposing a mask mandate, the s…
-
Frank Sterle Jr. said:I believe the wellbeing of all children — and not just what other parents’ children might/will cost us as future criminals or costly cases of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.