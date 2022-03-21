Jonesboro, GA Mr. Arnold Rettig, 93 of Jonesboro, GA, passed away Friday March 18, 2022. Mr. Rettig was a dedicated husband and father, and a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in McDonough, GA. Arnold was born on November 11, 1928, in Butler, PA to Adolph and Helen (Protzman) Rettig. He served with the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He began his work career as a stock clerk with the SS Kresge Company and worked his way through the various levels of retail store management and retired as a store manager after a 40-year career with the Kmart Corporation in 1984. He married his wife of 54 years, Barbara (Baglin) in 1956, who preceded him in death in 2010. He loved traveling, woodworking, and spending time with his family. He was a spiritual man and involved himself in many church activities, including singing in the choir and taking care of the church property.

He is survived by a son Mark Rettig (Beverly) of Griffin, GA; daughter Kim Stephens (Drew) of Colorado Springs, CO and daughter Amy Earp (Kenny) of Stockbridge, GA; grandchildren Adam Rettig (Elizabeth) of Sharpsburg, GA; Andrew Rettig (Alyssa) of Canton, GA; Abigail Rettig of Acworth, GA; Noelle Peek of Colorado Springs, CO; Heather Childress (Chris) of Johns Island, SC; Monica Mitvalsky (Michael) of Woodland Park, CO; Courtney Gajda (Peter) of Stockbridge, GA; Kenneth Earp (Lauren) of Stockbridge, GA; Cory Earp (Ashley) of McDonough, GA; Austin Earp (Erin) of Covington, GA; and great-grandchildren Cooper, Maggie, and Harvey Rettig of Canton, GA; Elliott Peek of Colorado Springs, CO; Madeline and Harrison Childress of Johns Island, SC; Milo and Max Mitvalsky of Woodland Park, CO; Landon, Colt, Bryson, and Harper Grace Gajda of Stockbridge, GA; Liam and Memphis Earp of Stockbridge, GA; and Parker, Mason, Charlotte, and Brooks Earp of McDonough, GA.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Arnold Rettig will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, McDonough, GA, at 3:00 pm. Pastor Robb Harrell will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Luke Lutheran Church Music Program.