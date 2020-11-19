Wedowee, GA Mrs. Barbara Buntyn Barnes, age 74, of Wedowee, Alabama passed away, Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Mrs. Barbara was born in Griffin, Georgia on August 4, 1946. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Barnes; parents, Alton Buntyn, Sr., and Mirian Taylor Buntyn. Barbara was the first female sergeant for the Clayton County Sherriff Office. Barbara was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to do yard work and arts and crafts.

She is survived by children, Rhonda Wilson and husband, Randy, and Benjamin Barnes; grandchildren, Amber Eubanks, Ashley Summerfield and husband, Michael, and Travis Eubanks; great-grandchildren, Kody Conkle, Hadley Conkle, Holden Summerfield; siblings, Carolyn Carter and husband, Thomas, Al Buntyn, Jr. and wife, Elaine, Darrell Buntyn and wife, Lynn; several nieces and nephews .

A visitation for Barbara Barnes will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Second Baptist Church Griffin, 501 West Broad Street. Following the visitation, a funeral service will follow at the church at 4:00 pm with Dr. David Hill officiating.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Nov 22
Visitation
Sunday, November 22, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
Second Baptist Church
501 W Broad Street
Griffin, GA 30223
Nov 22
Service
Sunday, November 22, 2020
4:00PM-4:45PM
Second Baptist Church
501 W Broad Street
Griffin, GA 30223
