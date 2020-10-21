McDonough, GA Mrs. Barbara Jean Reeder, age 80 of McDonough passed away October 16, 2020. Mrs. Reeder was a member of North Henry Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband: Dennis Melton Reeder and daughter: Sharon Elizabeth Reeder Brownlee. She is survived by her daughters: Denise (Millard) Hunter of McDonough and Janet Neese of McDonough, sister: Linda (Lavon) Eubanks of Jackson, grandchildren: Ashley (Rob) Yarber, Allie Roper, Sydney Neese and Madison Neese, great-grandchild: Andrew Yarber. Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at North Henry Baptist Church with Pastor Stan Jordan officiating. Interment followed at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family received friends 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the church. Flowers accepted or donations may be made to North Henry Baptist Church 1093 Flat Rock Rd. Stockbridge, GA 30281, in Memory of Mrs. Barbara Jean Reeder. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.Fordstewartfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Barbara Reeder , please visit Tribute Store.