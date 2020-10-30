Hampton, GA Lifelong scholar and writer, Bert Verdier Carter, Jr., age 64, passed away on October 28, 2020, at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. He was born in Savannah, Georgia, on April 11, 1956, to the late Bert Verdier Carter, Sr. and Darrell Priester Carter. The Carters were always proud of their son. Bert graduated from Effingham County High School in 1975 and received a Methodist Scholarship to attend Andrew College where he earned his Associate in Science Degree in 1977. While in college he also worked parttime at the Andrew College Library where he met his future wife, Kim Ann Smoot, who was also working there. Bert and Kim would go on to different colleges, but they would meet most Sundays in Macon to study together. They married August 7, 1982. Bert went to LaGrange College where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in 1978 and Master of Science in Education Degree 1980. A hard worker Bert also worked in the Art Department at LaGrange College under the direction of by Mr. John Lawrence. Bert maintained warm, friendly memories of Mr. Lawrence throughout his life. After, graduation, Bert moved his family to Austell, Georgia, where he taught history at Cobb County High School. Always reading or writing in his spare time he explored the histories of several covered wooden bridges in the Atlanta area. He and Kim would hike to the bridges to study the bridges and take photographs. Bert included some of these photographs in his 1995 work, Georgia Bridges. Another hobby of Bert's was collecting and categorizing articles, historical facts, and his own personal experiences and memories from the 1960s/1970s from all over Georgia. This work was the groundwork for a larger project, Georgia: Past, Present and Future. Bert worked for 29 years at KCT, off Fulton Industrial Boulevard, Bert worked in several departments including the lab and quality control. It was a difficult job, at times, but Bert made many good and life-long friends of his colleagues and business associates. He had an infectious laugh and enjoyed a good joke but was also serious when he needed to be. He also had an abundance of concern for others and would be willing to help out whenever he could or was asked. Bert will be missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 9, 2020, 5:00 PM - 7:00 Pm at Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville.

