Betty Ann Dailey Bowers

Riverdale, GA Betty Ann Bowers, 88, of Riverdale, Georgia, passed away February 11, 2022. She was born on November 11, 1933, in Hapeville, Georgia, to the late Curtis and Olivia Dailey. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Bowers; parents, Curtis and Olivia Dailey; sister, Jean Terry, brothers, Chester Dailey, Bryon Dailey, and Milton Dailey. She is survived by his sons, Robert Bryant (Beverly) Bowers, Jr. from Mertztown, Pennsylvania, and Jeff Bowers, Riverdale, Georgia; and sister-in-law, Merle Dailey. The family will receive family and friends Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11:00 Am at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro with Pastor Norman Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly request that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations in Betty Bowers' name to the Alzheimer's Association. We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Single mature person looking to rent a small basement apa…
House for sale in McDonough by owner. Fixer-upper at one-…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
- CAL THOMAS: The Republican opportunity
- Louisiana man jailed for 44 years on rape charges is freed as prosecutor dismisses charges after judge calls for new trial
- Sharife Cooper, Justin Tillman set career highs in College Park Skyhawks loss
- Man charged after allegedly stealing dinosaur claw from Arizona gem show
- A pastor baptized people for decades using one wrong word. Now those are all considered invalid
Most Popular
Articles
- UGA journalism professor Valerie Boyd dies
- Former Clayton County Jail inmate files wrongful death lawsuit for death of baby
- Clayton County buys land next to International Park to expand parking
- Fame and fury: China's wildly different reactions to US-born Olympians
- Is that a nuclear plant? The story behind those towers at the Winter Olympics big air
- Kroger opens Customer Fulfillment Center in Forest Park
- Lovejoy girls basketball leads All-Region 4-AAAAAA honors
- 50-year-old triple homicide cold case solved after tip leads to 'Dixie Mafia'
- School district, Legal Aid, courts to host evictions webinar
- Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill's attorneys file appeal to lift suspension
Images
Videos
Collections
- 10 highest rated IPAs in Georgia
- How the ‘Great Resignation’ has impacted 10 industries
- Prosecutions, middle fingers and a fake Elvis?! The most controversial Super Bowl halftime shows
- Most common types of care at America’s 16,000-plus drug treatment facilities
- What data can teach us about the ‘Great Resignation’
- These 10 cities will pay you to move
- 25 great break-up movies
- Cancel culture! 10 celebrities who have been cancelled and why??
- Health benefits of grooming your dog
- 15 movies with great car-racing scenes
-
Georgia Plough Boy said:Officer Laxson was truly a policeman that the community could be proud of. He was an excellent example of what a policeman should be, equal an…
-
OBloodyHell said:}}} See the original post here:Absolutely brilliant. Because it's obvious the fool would leave it there to be mocked, derided, and otherwise l…
-
Elizabeth Tenday said:Hi Heather,Although i have watched all movies of quentin tarantino i didn't know that he even had to face these difficulties as well when crea…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.