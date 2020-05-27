Forest Park
Betty Jane Cumbie
 Betty Jane Cumbie, 85, of Forest Park, GA passed away May 23, 2020. Betty was born and raised in Fayetteville, Georgia. The daughter of the late Robert Homer Hall and Sarah Graves Hall. She was a graduate of Fayette County High School class of 1954. She was a member of Morrow First Baptist Church. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Walter K. Cumbie. Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Beth) Cumbie and Chris (Lora) Cumbie; and her grandchildren, Wyatt, Carolyn, Rebecca, Cathy, Emma, Matthew, and Anna. Also many cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville with Pastor David Tew officiating. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM to 2:45 PM. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers donations be made to Southern Grace Hospice, www.southerngracehospice.com

