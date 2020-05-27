Betty Jane Cumbie, 85, of Forest Park, GA passed away May 23, 2020. Betty was born and raised in Fayetteville, Georgia. The daughter of the late Robert Homer Hall and Sarah Graves Hall. She was a graduate of Fayette County High School class of 1954. She was a member of Morrow First Baptist Church. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Walter K. Cumbie. Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Beth) Cumbie and Chris (Lora) Cumbie; and her grandchildren, Wyatt, Carolyn, Rebecca, Cathy, Emma, Matthew, and Anna. Also many cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville with Pastor David Tew officiating. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM to 2:45 PM. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers donations be made to Southern Grace Hospice, www.southerngracehospice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.