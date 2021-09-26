Jonesboro, GA Mr. Billy Virgil Thrailkill, Jr. age 80 passed away September 22, 2021 due to Covid. He was born on July 19, 1941 in Atlanta, GA. Mr. Thrailkill grew up in Hapeville and Riverdale and graduated from Jonesboro High School. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Jonesboro. Mr. Thrailkill was preceded in death by his parents: Billy Virgil Thrailkill, Sr. and Beulah Thrailkill, his brother: Michael Thrailkill and his step-granddaughter: Courtney Lee Stockstill. Mr. Thrailkill is survived by his wife of 22 years, Shirley Bailey Thrailkill, son: Brian Keith Thrailkill of Pelham, GA, step-daughter: Patrice Hudson Marsh of Lakewood, WA, brother: Steve (Cheri) Thrailkill of Stockbridge, sister: Sharon Dacus of McDonough, grandchildren: Chris, Tiffany, Brittney and Brandon, step-grandson: Carlton Harrison Marsh of Lakewood, WA, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jared Newlove officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the funeral home prior to the service. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
