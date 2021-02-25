Boon Harvey

Salt Lake City, UT Boon "Sooney" Harvey (87), a long-time resident of Morrow, GA passed away on February 22nd in Salt Lake City, UT. She is survived by her daughter, Maria (Bill) Perkins and her grandchildren Drew Perkins and Megan Perkins. A private service for family will be held on March 6th.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family of Imani Bell files lawsuit against Elite Scholars Academy employees
- Clayton police arrest suspected catalytic converter thief
- Clayton County Water Authority reservoirs to open for fishing season
- Clayton Board of Commission votes to abolish Keep Clayton County Beautiful Program
- Henry County PATH Trail Phase I complete, Phase II expansion underway
- This restaurant owner spent $2,000 from his advertising money to promote his competitors
- Clayton Board of Commission imposes moratorium on new single family home applications
- FDA advisers to consider third possible Covid-19 vaccine Friday
- Newton County's embattled coroner asks county to pay her legal fees
- Everything you need to know about the debate over the $15 minimum wage
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Unique ranch-style home in Hampton boasts sunroom with screened-in Jacuzzi
- ON THE MARKET: 7 bedroom luxury home just steps away from Lake Spivey Golf Course
- Podcasts to Listen To: Tights and Fights and the best pro wrestling podcasts
- ON THE MARKET: Duplex for sale features 'staged' mannequins in different rooms, poses
- Highest-grossing actors under the age of 30
- PHOTOS: Woodland vs. Mundy's Mill Baseball
- Highest-grossing actors over the age of 50
- Most successful musical artists of all time
- How every state's population compares to countries around the world
- History of famous firsts in space
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.