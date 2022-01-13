Hampton, GA Carolyn White Trammell,92, of Hampton GA passed away on January 13, 2022. Funeral service will be held, Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 1:00PM in the chapel. Dr. Rick Long officiating. Interment to follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11AM-1PM before the service. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Hoyt Trammell. Survivors include daughters, Kay Shelnutt, Jonesboro GA, Tracy (Alan) Gibby, Hampton GA, Kerry Trammell, Forest Park GA; son Barry (Karen) Trammell, Fayetteville GA; grandchildren Katie (Brook) Collins, Blair (Josh) Reynolds, Jason (Shannon) Trammell, Madison (Ryan) Albright, Jennifer (Clint) Purcell, Megan (AJay) Vazquez; great grandchildren Mack Collins, Jake Collins, Jackson Purcell, Coleman Purcell, Brooklyn Vazquez, James Albright, Luke Reynolds, Joshua Reynolds; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Southern Grace Hospice, McDonough GA. Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow GA in charge of arrangements. 770-961-2828

