Mr. Charles Lee Thacker, age 85 of Jonesboro passed away March 10, 2020. Mr. Thacker served in the US Air Force and Navy Reserves. He was retired from Eastern Airlines. He was a member of Yaarab Shrine Center of Atlanta, Masonic Lodge #125, Rex Masonic Lodge #251, Forest Park Chapter #75, and Coeur de Lion Commandery #4, Knights Templar. He was preceded in death by his parents: Marcus Thomas & Mary Kilgore Thacker; siblings: Mary Thacker Bishop, Sarah Virginia Thacker Stalvey, Helen Thacker Standridge, Marcus Thomas Thacker, Jr., Rose Thacker Cardella, John Lidell Thacker, and Frank Dee Thacker. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years: Winnie McCray Thacker; children: Gary Thacker of Jonesboro and Robin Banister of McDonough; sisters: Margaret Thacker Busby of Rome and Fran Thacker Walker (Ken) of Kennesaw; grandchildren: Brian Jarrett (Erica) and Ashley Thacker Smith (Will); great grandchildren: Ethan Jarrett and Ella Smith; many special nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service was held at 2 PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Flowers accepted or donations may be made to Shriners Childrens Hospital, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org in Memory of Mr. Charles Thacker. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.
