Riverdale, GA
Mrs. Christine S. McLeroy (Shuptrine)
Mrs. Christine S. McLeroy, age 92 of Riverdale, passed away March 30, 2020. Mrs. McLeroy was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband: Burt D. McLeroy. She is survived by her children: Kel Leon Parrish of Riverdale and Jerry McLeroy of the Philippines; grandchild: Michael Sen Parrish; great grandchildren: Mason Palmer and Aubrey Palmer. A private graveside will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Park with Dr. Larry Burns officiating. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
