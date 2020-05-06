Hiram, GA



Claudine Parker Gee Simpson

Claudine Parker Gee Simpson, age 85 of McDonough, Ga. Passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the home of her son, Benny Gee of Hiram, Ga. She was born on September 29,1934 in Eastman, Ga. To her late parents. JD Parker and Louise Parker Oliver Holder. Claudine worked as a School Bus Driver, 32years and Lunchroom

Monitor,10 years for

Clayton County School System. Jonesboro, Ga. She also worker in concessions at Southeastern Dragway, Dallas, Ga from 2000 till 2005. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Jonesboro, Ga. Claudine was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Charles F. Gee and Eugene Simpson. Her Brother, James B. Parker, several stepbrothers and sisters and a grandson, Benny F. Gee, Jr. Survivors include her sons: Benny F. Gee and his wife, Patrice, of Hiram, Ga. Bobby G. Gee of McDonough, Ga. Grandson, C. Aaron Gee and his wife, Megan and her step great grandson Kameron Sablan, of West Palm Beach, Fl. Sisters, Ruth E. Carden of College Park, Ga. and Evelyn Ard, of Newnan, Ga. Many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. A graveside service for our beloved Mother, Claudine will be held later in The fall, due to the Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please send to memorial donations to her church, Zion Hill Baptist Church in Jonesboro, GA, or First Baptist Church in Dallas, GA.

