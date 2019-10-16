Jonesboro, GA
Mrs. Clegg Clements West
Mrs. Clegg C. West, age 83, of Jonesboro, passed away on October 13, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. Mrs. West was preceded in death by her husband, Len Roland West. She is survived by her children, Ramona (Farrar) Wood of Forest Park, Steve (Mitzi) West of Stockbridge; grandchildren, Christopher (Shannon) Wood, Jackson West, Emily West and Natalie West and great grandchild, Myka Wood. A Funeral Service will be held at
11 AM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the Worship Center of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. She will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Dr. Mel Blackaby and Rev. Irvin Pearre will officiate. Interment will be at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her name to: First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, PO BOX 773, Jonesboro, GA 30237. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Mrs. Clegg C. West, age 83, of Jonesboro, passed away on October 13, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. Mrs. West was preceded in death by her husband, Len Roland West. She is survived by her children, Ramona (Farrar) Wood of Forest Park, Steve (Mitzi) West of Stockbridge; grandchildren, Christopher (Shannon) Wood, Jackson West, Emily West and Natalie West and great grandchild, Myka Wood. A Funeral Service will be held at
11 AM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the Worship Center of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. She will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Dr. Mel Blackaby and Rev. Irvin Pearre will officiate. Interment will be at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her name to: First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, PO BOX 773, Jonesboro, GA 30237. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.