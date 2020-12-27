Connie Mae Schoone Grant

Hampton, GA Mrs. Connie Mae Grant age 76 of Hampton passed away December 23rd, 2020. Mrs. Grant was a Real Estate agent for most of her life and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Hampton, Georgia. Connie used every minute of life that God gave her. She was known for her warm hospitality and gifts from her kitchen including her famous Christmas fudge. Connie enjoyed singing in the church and at home with her husband Mike, antiquing and redoing furniture, and finding the best yard sales. She had a quick wit and invited good natured banter with those she loved. She touched so many lives with her generosity and compassion - her home and heart were open to everyone. She will be remembered for her deep love for her husband, her son and his wife, grandchildren, and so many close friends. Mrs. Grant is survived by her husband, Michael George Grant; children, Harlan Kickhoefer (Vanessa) of Texas and Matthew Grant; grandchildren, Connor Kickhoefer, Josh Kickhoefer (Maggie), Alana Kickhoefer, Erin Kickhoefer, Jack Grant and Margie Grant. The family will hold a memorial service at 12 noon on January 2nd, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church in Hampton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Center, Memorial donations: Link to St. Jude Memorial Site for Connie Grant or go to https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html and search for Connie Grant under "search for an existing fund." Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

