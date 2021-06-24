Stockbridge, GA Daniel "Dan'' Louis Sumner, age 82, of Stockbridge, passed away on June 22, 2021. He retired from Ford Motor Company. He was also a member of The Morrow Masonic Lodge and served in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Lynette; daughter and son-in-law, Kim (Walter) Wolfe of McDonough; siblings, Michael (Sandy) Sumner of Jackson, Christine Sumner McMinn of Fayetteville, grandchildren, Brandon Pollard and wife Kayla Burge, Cameron (Kerrah) Winters, Makayla Winters and her fiance Shane Shirley, Lindsey Wolfe, a great grandchild, Selina Burge and extended family. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at College Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewarffuneralhome.com

