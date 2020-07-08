Darlene Starr age 56 of Jackson, GA passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Darlene was born in Jonesboro, Georgia on January 11, 1964. She is preceded in death by parents, Harold D. Starr and Willie Mae Murray Starr. Darlene was a loving wife and mother. Survivors include her husband, Mike Bristol; son, Trevon Starr; siblings, Elsie Taylor, Cynthia Lester, Harriet Danso and Ricky Starr; a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Darlene Starr by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes, memories and to watch the funeral service by webcasting.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Draw and Upload your Favorite Troll by July 20th for a chance to win a Troll World Tour Prize Pack. You can also mail your Troll drawing to: TROLLSCLAYTON C/O GDP P.O. Box 603, Lawrenceville GA 30046. Contest Rules: Must be 18 years of age or older to enter. • Void where prohibited and restr…
- Primary results: 3 takeaways from New Jersey and Delaware
- Chief Justice John Roberts was briefly hospitalized in June after a fall
- Learn the basics of making your own dry rub for meat
- Jonesboro's Rasheed Singleton, William Tims sign with college football programs
- MORRIS: Despite turmoil, God provides beauty in our world
Most Popular
Articles
- Third lawsuit filed against Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Victor Hill
- Declining eyesight can be improved by looking at red light, pilot study says
- College Park man wanted for Jonesboro murder arrested
- Meth reportedly found at Jonesboro residence
- Clayton County schools to reopen in August following modified schedule
- Astronomers glimpse a planetary core 730 light-years away
- CNN to host star-studded July 4th musical special
- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issues statewide emergency order amid Atlanta violence
- Kay Pace School of the Arts earns excellence award
- Virtual Learning Academy application process now open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.