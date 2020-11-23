Jonesboro, GA David Howard Fields, lifelong musician of Jonesboro, died on November 21, 2020 at the age of 88 in the Roosevelt Rehabilitation Center in Warm Springs. David is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Parker Fields; his four children, Dale Victor (Katheryne) Fields; Dan Howard (Edna) Fields; Derinda Fields (John) Hembree and David John (Cheryl) Fields; siblings Donnis (Martha) Fields; Lucille Fields Gilstrap; in-laws Elsie Fields; Paul Parker; Leah (Dan) Collier; Frank Mazzella; 10 grandchildren plus spouses; eight great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Earnest Claude and Mary Anice Ellenburg Fields. Siblings J.C. Fields; Harold Fields; Betty Cagle; Grace Pirkle; Jane Harper and Larry Fields; in-laws Johnny Cagle, Betty Fields; Lillie Mae Fields; Earl Gilstrap; Robert Harper; Betty Mazzella; Harold and Vera Ruth McClain, Barbara Parker. Virgil and Norma Parker; Orian and Helen Parker; Theron Pirkle; Ed and Audrey Willey.

David was born in Marble Hill on April 16, 1932. He graduated from Milton High School and attended Lee College and Georgia State University. He married Mary on September 29, 1956 in Washington, D.C.

David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who loved gospel music and gardening. He served in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Guam during the Korean conflict. He worked at Standard Oil; Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison; Internal Revenue Service and Lowes. An avid musician, David played the piano and sang in churches. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. November 25 at Harvest Baptist Tabernacle in Jonesboro. Dr. Joe Arthur officiated. Burial and a private graveside service was held for the family at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro, Rev. Brady Howard officiated. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered in memory of David to Harvest Baptist Tabernacle, 1974 Walt Stephens Road, Jonesboro, GA 30236. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., is handling arrangements. Jonesboro/Stockbridge, GA, 770-210-2700, fordstewartfuneralhome.com

