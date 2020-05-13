Dean Sprouse, of Forest Park, passed away on May 10, 2020. A private interment will be held at King Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Sprouse; son, Nathan Phillip Butler, and her granddaughter, Angela Butler. She is survived by her daughter, Katie Parker (Lucien) of Forest Park, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Ga., 770-961-2828.
Forest Park, GA
Dean Sprouse (Smith)
