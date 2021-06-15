Jonesboro, GA Mr. Delford "Tubby" Fink, age 84, of Jonesboro, passed away June 1, 2021.

Tubby was born in Belle, WV on December 10, 1936 to Ovid and Hazel Fink. His avid hobby was building engines and racing Corvettes and 1957 Chevrolets. After graduation from high school, he entered Georgia Tech where he majored in mechanical engineering. He left Tech and married Patricia Mitchell. During their 12 years of marriage they had two children, Bryan and Julie.

After leaving Tech, he became a draftsman and later a trim carpenter. He always loved working with his hands and tinkering with cars. He could fix just about anything. He also loved to hunt and fish. He owned a place on High Falls Lake where he and Karyn Andrews, his longtime partner of 44 years, spent many hours just watching the water, listening to music and visiting friends who also had houses on the lake.

His children fondly remember trips to the Bahamas and Vail, Colorado. They spent many hours on Lake Norman in North Carolina and Lake Lanier in Georgia where he taught them to water ski. He was a wonderful dad.

Tubby was also a dog lover. He enjoyed the companionship his dogs provided. Tonka, Chrissy, Katie and Trixie were dearly loved by Tubby.

He is survived by his loving partner Karyn Andrews; son Bryan Fink and wife Nikki; daughter Julie Dawson and husband Wally; six grandchildren, Landi, Bryson, Noah Fink; Summer, Ginger and Major Dawson.

A memorial service will be held in Tubby's honor at 2 PM on June 26, 2021 at the chapel of Georgia Cremation, 1086 Hwy 54 West, Fayetteville. Friends may visit family beginning at 1 PM at the chapel.