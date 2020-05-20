Mary Virginia Smith Oakes, 82, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Virginia, a multi-generational native of Jonesboro, GA, was preceded in death by William E. Oakes her hometown sweetheart and devoted husband of nearly 50 years with whom she resided in St. Augustine for the last 25. She was a graduate of Jonesboro High School and attended Wesleyan College. She is survived by her children, Greg (Natalya and Alisa) Oakes, of Windermere, FL, and Gary (Cynthia, Levi and Bode) Oakes of Rockford, MI, and numerous nieces and nephews all of whom she was enormously fond. Virginia was a studious member of the Jonesboro United Methodist Church. She shared her maternal love and commitment to education as a popular substitute teacher. She was a bridge club aficionado. Mrs. Oakes was an indefatigable election precinct manager, and a relentlessly dedicated chairwoman of her St. Augustine communitys architectural review committee. Mrs. Oakes was also a successful and well-regarded dynamic and determined community progress and development leader, with the Jonesboro Woman's Club, over twenty years on the Jonesboro City Council, and through her transcendent commitment, along with Historical Jonesboro alums all around, to a harmonious preservation of her ancestral home's quaint beauty and antebellum soul, symbolized eponymously yet anonymously as Gone With the Wind. When not so duty-bound Virginia marshalled her endless reserve of wisdom, happiness, joy, and cheer in caring for her family, entertaining and being entertained by her intimate friends, engaging in international cultural exchange, exploring nature especially the Caribbean, redecorating and landscaping her home numerous times over, and reading an eclectic assortment of materials. In play as in work she was a sight to behold and a pleasure to be around. Celebration of life services will be scheduled for a future time allowing safe attendance. Those desiring may donate in her memory to their favorite charity. Direct cremation arrangements are in the care of Matthysse Kuiper Degraff Funeral Directors, Grand Rapids, MI (616) 724-1800.
