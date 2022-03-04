Dina Niblett

Dahlonega, GA Dina Faye Gibson Niblett, 82 of Dahlonega passed away on February 25, 2022. She was a long-time resident of McDonough, GA and Bakersfield, CA and had most recently moved to Dahlonega. She is a member of Henry Baptist Church in McDonough. Mrs. Niblett enjoyed playing piano, gardening, singing in the choir and pursuing her mission with Child Evangelism Fellowship. Most importantly she was known for being a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Niblett is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth. She is survived by her children Jeff Niblett of Palmyra, PA and Vance (Kelley) Niblett of Dahlonega, GA; grandchildren Jessica (Josh) Simpson, Justin (Tara Conley) Niblett, Jaycee Niblett, Johanna Niblett, Tyler Niblett, and Cole (Hannah) Niblett; great grandchildren, Xander, Dean, and Cooper, as well as one surviving sister Anna Braham.

Family will receive friends on March 18th, 2022 from 11:30am until 12:30pm at Dahlonega Funeral Home. Graveside service and interment to follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA at 2:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to -

Child Evangelism Fellowship

PO Box 1716

McDonough, GA 30253

https://cefsoutherncrescent.breezechms.com/give/online

Arrangements by the professional staff of Dahlonega Funeral Home 20 Gibson Road Dahlonega, GA 30533 706-864-DOVE (3683)