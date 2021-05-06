McDonough, GA Mr. Donald R. Shaw, age 84 of McDonough, Georgia passed away May 5, 2021. He was born in Pendleton, SC to the late Enoch and Ima Independence Allen Shaw. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Brooks Bennett, a brother, Alton Shaw and by a great grandson, Keegan Tatum. Don faithfully served his country in the United States Army. He retired after 35 years with Owens Glass, was a member of Cannon Baptist Church in Cannon, GA and the American Legion. Don loved people and was a caregiver to many family members. He enjoyed playing with this grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved to watch Westerns on TV. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Vickie Shaw; son, Tony Shaw of McDonough; daughter, Judy Shaw of McDonough; grandchildren, Danielle (Brian) Tatum of McDonough, Ashley (Kevin) Williams of Zebulon, Matthew Shaw of Wilmington, NC, Mary Shaw of Kansas City, MI, Sam Shaw of McDonough and Asa Shaw of McDonough; great grandchildren, Abigail Tatum, Aubrey Tatum, Forrest Williams and Lily Williams; the home protector, Kyra Jane. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 - 6:00 PM in the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Jeff Lowe will officiate. Friends may visit the family Saturday from 4:00 - 6:00 PM prior to the service. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA., haistenfunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Shaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.