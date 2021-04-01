Donald Woodard

Newnan, GA Donald G. Woodard, 74, of Newnan, GA and previously Jonesboro, GA passed away on March 19, 2021 at Piedmont-Newnan Hospital. He was born in Bennington, VT on July 23, 1946 near his home town of Arlington, VT. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Douglas and Eugenia Woodard, his wife of 36 years, Dorothy Woodard, and infant daughter Renae. He is survived by his current wife, Shirley Woodard; three siblings, a brother Edgar Woodard, two sisters, Joyce Metcalf and Carolyn Tobin, two daughters, Connie Bing (Kelly), Donna Sykes (Rick), and three grandchildren, Anna, Karmen, and Kaden. He is also survived by two step-children, Kenneth Cooper (Candy) and Donna Tatham (John); and 4 step-grandchildren (Kelsey, Colton, Tommy, and Jay). Don was a 20+ year veteran of the U. S. Army. He served in Germany, Korea, Alaska, and other military bases. A funeral service lead by Pastor Randy Young was held at the Lovejoy Family Church in Hampton, GA on March 25, 2021.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Woodard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.