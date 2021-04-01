Donald Woodard

Newnan, GA Donald G. Woodard, 74, of Newnan, GA and previously Jonesboro, GA passed away on March 19, 2021 at Piedmont-Newnan Hospital. He was born in Bennington, VT on July 23, 1946 near his home town of Arlington, VT. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Douglas and Eugenia Woodard, his wife of 36 years, Dorothy Woodard, and infant daughter Renae. He is survived by his current wife, Shirley Woodard; three siblings, a brother Edgar Woodard, two sisters, Joyce Metcalf and Carolyn Tobin, two daughters, Connie Bing (Kelly), Donna Sykes (Rick), and three grandchildren, Anna, Karmen, and Kaden. He is also survived by two step-children, Kenneth Cooper (Candy) and Donna Tatham (John); and 4 step-grandchildren (Kelsey, Colton, Tommy, and Jay). Don was a 20+ year veteran of the U. S. Army. He served in Germany, Korea, Alaska, and other military bases. A funeral service lead by Pastor Randy Young was held at the Lovejoy Family Church in Hampton, GA on March 25, 2021.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Stanford edges South Carolina to make NCAA title game
- Houston police open investigation of Deshaun Watson
- Nets' F Kevin Durant fined $50,000 for using derogatory language
- Biden is about to send $1 billion more in food stamps to the 25 million neediest Americans
- MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia after state passes new restrictive voting laws
Most Popular
Articles
- Union City police looking for missing man with 'heavy ties' to Clayton County
- Jonesboro City Center groundbreaking happening rain or shine
- Clayton County schools to receive millions in funding
- Georgia EPD waives vehicle emissions inspection requirements due to system outage
- Clayton Board of Education approves 2021-22 school calendar
- Officials break ground on new Jonesboro City Center
- Jonesboro man facing child molestation, child porn charges
- Clayton County Humane Society hosting 'Match Game' fundraiser
- Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes are expecting their first child
- Four arrested in Clayton County on child exploitation charges
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Affordable, newly renovated Jonesboro home just minutes from Atlanta airport
- ON THE MARKET: Conyers home boasts pool, wet bar, and game room
- PHOTOS: Clayton County Girls Track and Field Championships
- PHOTOS: Clayton County Boys Track and Field Championships
- Best Bob Dylan albums of all time
- PHOTOS: Fort Valley State vs. Shorter Football
- 50 best beach towns to live in
- IPAs to Pilsners: The best beer of every type
- PHOTOS: Biltmore Blooms set to start April 1 at the Biltmore estate in Asheville, N.C.
- Best places to live in America
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.