Newnan, GA Donald G. Woodard, 74, of Newnan, GA and previously Jonesboro, GA passed away on March 19, 2021 at Piedmont-Newnan Hospital. He was born in Bennington, VT on July 23, 1946 near his home town of Arlington, VT. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Douglas and Eugenia Woodard, his wife of 36 years, Dorothy Woodard, and infant daughter Renae. He is survived by his current wife, Shirley Woodard; three siblings, a brother Edgar Woodard, two sisters, Joyce Metcalf and Carolyn Tobin, two daughters, Connie Bing (Kelly), Donna Sykes (Rick), and three grandchildren, Anna, Karmen, and Kaden. He is also survived by two step-children, Kenneth Cooper (Candy) and Donna Tatham (John); and 4 step-grandchildren (Kelsey, Colton, Tommy, and Jay). Don was a 20+ year veteran of the U. S. Army. He served in Germany, Korea, Alaska, and other military bases. A funeral service lead by Pastor Randy Young was held at the Lovejoy Family Church in Hampton, GA on March 25, 2021.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Woodard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.