Forest Park, GA Doris Ann Gullett, 74, was born August 26, 1946, in Memphis, TN, to the late James Booker Gullett and late Mildred Moore Gullet. She passed away on February 8, 2021, at Cadence at Mt. Zion. Doris was a devoted and loving daughter and sister. The family transferred with James' employment at Delta Air Lines to Forest Park, GA in 1954. Doris attended school in Forest Park. After graduation from Forest Park High, Doris starting working with AT&T. She held a variety of assignments over 42 years, primarily in the Human Resources area. She made many dear friends with the company through the years and enjoyed activities with the Telephone Pioneers. Doris joined First Baptist Church of Forest Park in 1959 and attended services there until recently. Her favorite hobbies were photography, travel and family ancestry research. She always had her camera at the ready to capture family moments at reunions or shots of places she visited and the ones with her through the years. She especially enjoyed cruises with friends. Doris was an exceptionally kind and caring person. She was a frequent shopper at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores and enjoyed sending cards for any occasion with a personalized note. She often used photos she had made to personalize the card, making it a keepsake for the receiver. Doris is survived by her sister, Judy Gullett, many cousins, other family, and special friends. The family would like to request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Forest Park, 634 Main Street, Forest Park, GA 30297, or to the Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org/donate. The family would also like to thank the many kind caregivers at Cadence at Mt. Zion and Southern Grace Hospice for their loving care of our loved one the past few months. A graveside burial service was held at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 722 Conley Road, Forest Park, GA, on Wednesday, February 10th at 2 p.m. with Reverend Elliott Yancey officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home prior to service beginning at 11:30 am.