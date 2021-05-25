Jonesboro, GA Mrs. Doris Mae Sluder, age 95, of Jonesboro, passed away on May 25, 2021.
She was predeceased by her husband, Vance Rex Sluder. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Jonesboro, GA. She is survived by her children, Janet Black of Lanett AL, Kathryn (Billy) Vaughn of Locust Grove and Jeffrey Sluder (Cristal) of Forsyth; 9 grandchildren , 21 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A Service will be held at 4 PM on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home
The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM prior to the service on Thursday. She will then be taken to Anders-Rice Funeral Home, 1428 Patton Avenue, Ashville, NC 28806. A Graveside service will be held at 3 PM on Sunday May 30, 2021, at Greenhill Cemetery in Asheville, NC. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 the at Anders-Rice Funeral Home the day of the service. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Jonesboro/Stockbridge, GA, 770-210-2700. fordstewartfuneralhome.com
