Forest Park, GA
Drexel Ray "(Rex)" Giles
Drexel (Rex) Ray Giles, December 13, 1969 - March 10, 2020 of Forest Park, GA. passed away on Tuesday March 10th after a devastating stroke. Rex was born in Atlanta, Georgia. He was employed by Pizza Hut in Ola, Georgia. Rex was preceded in death by his mother Bonnie Jean (Sivils) Giles?, of Forest Park, Ga. Rex is survived by his father, Daniel F. Giles of Riverdale, Ga. his sister Tracie Carr of Niceville, Florida, his niece Kaleigh Carr of Niceville, Florida. Great nephew Brody Carr of Niceville, Florida, and his girlfriend Kelly Grubbs of Forest Park, Georgia. Through LifeLink of GA, Rex has become an organ donor which will help many people. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Drexel Giles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
