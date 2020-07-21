Edeltraud Oswald Trudy Steinbis

Jonesboro , GAEdeltraud "Trudy" Steinbis, 80 years young and full of sass, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 in Jonesboro, GA. Trudy was born in Augsburg, Germany in 1940. She met her soulmate, an Army photographer, and married him in her hometown. They spent much of their lives traveling through his military career. She spent her life devoted to the care of others, starting her career as a phlebotomist at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in NC. She worked many years as a phlebotomist at local hospitals in the Atlanta area. In her senior years, Trudy continued to care for others as a volunteer at a local hospice until 2018. It gave her great joy to provide comfort and care for people in their final days. Trudy lived her life full of spunk and vigor. She battled numerous health issues with determination and grit. Giving up just wasn't an option. In this final year, she celebrated a milestone 80th birthday and also welcomed another great grandchild into the world. This brought her great joy. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Keith Newton of Hiram, GA; daughter, Susan Steinbis of Jonesboro, GA; grandchildren, John and Aly Newton and David and Kate Newton; great grandchildren, Abigail and James Newton. A private celebration of life will be held by the family.

