Edeltraud Oswald Trudy Steinbis

Jonesboro , GAEdeltraud "Trudy" Steinbis, 80 years young and full of sass, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 in Jonesboro, GA. Trudy was born in Augsburg, Germany in 1940. She met her soulmate, an Army photographer, and married him in her hometown. They spent much of their lives traveling through his military career. She spent her life devoted to the care of others, starting her career as a phlebotomist at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in NC. She worked many years as a phlebotomist at local hospitals in the Atlanta area. In her senior years, Trudy continued to care for others as a volunteer at a local hospice until 2018. It gave her great joy to provide comfort and care for people in their final days. Trudy lived her life full of spunk and vigor. She battled numerous health issues with determination and grit. Giving up just wasn't an option. In this final year, she celebrated a milestone 80th birthday and also welcomed another great grandchild into the world. This brought her great joy. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Keith Newton of Hiram, GA; daughter, Susan Steinbis of Jonesboro, GA; grandchildren, John and Aly Newton and David and Kate Newton; great grandchildren, Abigail and James Newton. A private celebration of life will be held by the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Edeltraud Steinbis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.