Jonesboro, GA Edward Swanson age 81 of Jonesboro GA passed away on May 18, 2021. Services are pending.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Swanson Memorial Fund at VFW Post 6330 located at 732 Veterans Parkway in Jonesboro GA 30238.
