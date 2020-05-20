Eleanor Holland, 89, passed away on May 9, 2020 in Kennesaw, Georgia.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Striffler-Hamby's Edgewood Hall. Her family visited with friends prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial was in Parkhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saints Alive Ministry of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro or Gideon Ministry of Fayette East Camp.
Eleanor was born in Mobile, Alabama on December 9, 1930 to the late Ellin Johnson Middlebrooks and William B. Middlebrooks. She was married to the late Richard R. Holland, Sr. Eleanor was Christian by faith and lived that faith daily. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending every moment she could with them. Eleanor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Eleanor is preceded in death by her husband, parents and three brothers. She is survived by her children: Sharon (Edward) Bartlett and Rick (Patty) Holland; her grandchildren: Renea Pope, Adam Bartlett, Amber Fox, Autumn Holland, Brittany Childers, Brett Bertrand, and Rylee Holland; and eight great grandchildren.
