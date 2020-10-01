Forest Park, GA Ellena Marietta Freeman was born in Macon, Georgia on March 6, 1930. She passed away on August 21, 2020. She is remembered by her older sister Gladys Freeman Terry of Philadelphia, PA, family in New York, Maryland, Georgia, other states, and friends in New Jersey.
She served two years in the Women's Army Corps (WAC); she was a member of the American Legion. Through the years, she owned a beauty shop, and she was also employed as an administrative specialist at Philadelphia VA Medical Center and also at Atlanta airport.
She lived in Philadelphia, PA, and had been a long-time resident of Forest Park, GA, then she relocated to Bellmawr, NJ about 3 years ago, then to Meadowview Nursing Home Veterans Wing in Northfield, NJ.
Cremation Service was held on August 26, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Home, Pleasantville, NJ.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.