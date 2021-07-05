Jonesboro, GA Born March 12, 1932, Elsie Mae (Harrison) Jones of Jonesboro, GA passed into eternal peace on July 5, 2021. There, she joined her beloved Husband of 60 years Bobby Coe, parents John Henry & Ella Harrison and her 5 siblings, Corrine, Lil, "Buddy," Barney & "Tot," as well as many relatives and friends she dearly loved. She is survived by her children, Bobby Coe (Rob) Jones, Jr., his children, Christopher, Justin & Jessica; LuAnn West (Bogie), Granddaughter Megan West & Great-Granddaughter Alexis "Lexi"West; Grandson Matthew (Danielle); Great-Granddaughter,Madeline "Maddie" & Great-Grandson Scott Carter West. Son, Keith Jones (Renee), Granddaughter Jennifer Jones Crane (Josh) and Grandson Kevin Jones. Elsie grew up in Hogansville, GA and called Jonesboro her home beginning in 1958. She was a member of First Baptist Jonesboro. In 1973, she proudly graduated from Clayton Jr. College and worked as a registered nurse for the next 20 years, always in a hospital setting. Those years serving patients were some of her most rewarding. She was a huge Atlanta Braves fan and loved gardening flowers, country music and living on Lake Jodeco. She was dearly loved and will truly be missed by her family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital www.stjude.org . Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 PM, Friday, July 9th, 2021 in the Chapel of First Baptist Church Jonesboro with Rev. Allen Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Jonesboro City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:30 PM- 6:30 PM on Thursday, July 8th, 2021 at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Jonesboro/Stockbridge, GA, 770-210-2700. fordstewartfuneralhome.com