Jonesboro, GA
Emilie Anne McLaughlin
Mrs. Emilie Anne McLaughlin, age 70 of Jonesboro passed away November 27, 2019. Mrs. McLaughlin was a retired Case Worker with the Department of Family and Children Services and a member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro. She is survived by her husband: Leon McLaughlin, son: David McLaughlin and wife Melissa of Rome, sister: Patrice Lewis of AL., and Minor Bailey, Jr. and wife Terri of Sharpsburg, grandchildren: Dylan McLaughlin and Mercedes McLaughlin, sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Louise and John Cox of Lilburn nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Brooks) Rutledge, Matthew (Lydia) Lewis, Megan Bailey, John Cox and Jeff (Holly) Cox. Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Interment was at Camp Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia, phone 404-527-7155, or www.epilepsyga.org. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge. 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Mrs. Emilie Anne McLaughlin, age 70 of Jonesboro passed away November 27, 2019. Mrs. McLaughlin was a retired Case Worker with the Department of Family and Children Services and a member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro. She is survived by her husband: Leon McLaughlin, son: David McLaughlin and wife Melissa of Rome, sister: Patrice Lewis of AL., and Minor Bailey, Jr. and wife Terri of Sharpsburg, grandchildren: Dylan McLaughlin and Mercedes McLaughlin, sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Louise and John Cox of Lilburn nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Brooks) Rutledge, Matthew (Lydia) Lewis, Megan Bailey, John Cox and Jeff (Holly) Cox. Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Interment was at Camp Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia, phone 404-527-7155, or www.epilepsyga.org. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge. 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to the family of Emilie McLaughlin, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.