Jonesboro, GA Ernest Mace Smith III, "Butch" died suddenly of cardiac arrest on Friday morning October 16, 2020 in his sister's home in Billings, MT. Butch retired from the Georgia Department of Labor after 35 years of service and lived in Jonesboro, GA for many years.

Butch was born on September 21, 1947 in Tifton, GA, the son of Ernest Mace Smith, Jr, Smitty, and Elizabeth Latrelle Nelson, Betty, both of Tifton. He graduated from Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, VA and attended Georgia Southern in Statesboro, GA and Florida State University. He was an enthusiastic Georgia Bulldog football fan.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Pace Smith of Jonesboro and Smyrna GA, his sister Patricia Smith Oliver (Phillip) of Billings, MT, his niece Laura Lucero Pehrson (Justin) of Manitowoc, WI and his nephew Tyler Lucero of Gaithersburg, MD.

Butch was married to his wife Barbara for 23 years. He served as a deacon in his church and was a Christian in word and in deed, without ever imposing his beliefs on anyone. He had a cheerful greeting for everyone and had many friends. He was one of the most enjoyable people anyone could ever meet and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him. "He was such a nice person."

Cremation took place in Billings, MT. No services are planned due to Covid. Send condolences to Barbara and Pat c/o Pat at philnpatoliver@hotmail.com. Comments to share about Butch may be left on his Facebook page.

