Jonesboro, GA Mr. Eugene "Gene" R. Bachman, Jr. age 58 of Jonesboro passed away February 13, 2021. Mr. Bachman was a 1981 graduate of Riverdale High School and a member of Eagles Landing First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Sarah Bachman, parents: Eugene R. Sr. and Naomi Bachman, brother: Charles Stanley, Jr. and mother-in-law: Violet Sparks. He was survived by his wife: Melissa " Lynn" Bachman; son: Eugene R. (Alisha) Bachman, III of FL; daughter: Leigh Danielle Bachman of Atlanta; special daughter: Dominique Johnson of MI; brother: Billy (Marilyn) Bachman of OH; sister: Beverley Gebrosky of SC; former wife: Carol J. Bachman; sister-in-law: Joy (Todd) Roney of Newnan; brother-in-law: Charlie (Connie) Sparks of UT; grandchild: Aubrey; nephew: Charles (Gypsy) Stanley III of Morrow, and several extended family. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 AM, Saturday February 20, 2021 at Eagles Landing First Baptist Church with Pastor Billy Lord officiating. The family received friends from 6-8 PM, Friday, February 19, 2021 at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home and also from 9:30- 10:45 AM at the church before the service. Ford Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

