Riverdale, GA Mrs. Evelyn Wilkins, age 86, of Riverdale passed away July 29, 2020. Mrs. Wilkins was preceded in death by her husband: Robert L. Wilkins. She is survived by her daughter: Cathy (Alan Brad) West of Riverdale, son: Robert Alonzo (JoAnna) Wilkins of McDonough, 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Interment followed at Sherwood Memorial Park. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
