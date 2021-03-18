Tuscaloosa, AL TUSCALOOSA - Frances Baswell Griffin, 87, ascended to her heavenly home on March 18, 2021. She was a dedicated servant of the Lord blessed with the ability to see the best in all God's children.

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, to James and Amy Baswell in 1933, Frances graduated from Greenville High School at age 16 and earned a Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling at Georgia State University.

With a heart for service, Frances created a Special Education Sunday School class in her church and later went on to found Le Voyage Center for Growth in Jonesboro, GA with the explicit mission to positively impact young lives.

Additionally, she authored numerous poems and inspirational stories that have been shared with thousands to help them along their life journeys.

She and her loving husband Ray Griffin (deceased in 2016) were married for 63 years. She is survived by their three children Ron Griffin, Jamie Walters and Rick Griffin; six grandchildren Amanda Butler, Jennifer Griffin, Matt Walters, Daniel Walters, Sherri Henry and Kacie Fenley; and five great grandchildren Tripp Butler, Abby Butler, Julianne Henry, Ellie Fenley and Evie Rae Fenley. She is also survived by her sister Reesa Byrd and her family.

Frances and Ray retired to Tuscaloosa in 2005 where they enjoyed their latter years finding the most amazing friends, neighbors, care-givers and church. They felt immensely blessed to spend their remaining years there.

Her favorite Bible verse, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me," (Philippians 4:13) was her daily inspiration as well as the message she shared with others. She has been a guiding light to all with whom she came in contact. The Lord has surely welcomed her with open arms saying, "Well done, my good and faithful servant!"

The family plans a memorial service later in the year and would like to thank everyone in Frances' life for making it a blessed one for her and our whole family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to her favorite charity, Samaritan's Purse (https://www.samaritanspurse.org).