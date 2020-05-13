Frances Lotti

Flowery Branch
Frances Georgette Lotti (DeKarski)
Mrs. Frances Georgette Lotti, age 75, of Flowery Branch passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Private Graveside Services will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Park in McDonough, Georgia. Mrs. Lotti was born October 29, 1944 to the late William & Eleanor DeKarski in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Fran grew up in Quincy, Massachusetts before moving to Georgia in 1972. Mrs. Lotti is survived by her children, Coach Tony & Debbie Lotti of Flowery Branch, Mark & Michelle Lotti of Cumming, Scott & Amy Lotti of McDonough, Vinny Lotti of McDonough and Gina & Michael Jay of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Antonia & Jordan Adams, Anissa Lotti & Joe Hulen, Anthony Lotti, McKenzie & Nicky Lotti,Mason & Matthew Lotti and Mia Jay; greatgrandchildren, James and Carter Adams; siblings, John & Diane Lotti of Rockland, Massachusetts and Linda & Jim Wilson of Rex, Georgia; sisterin-law, Jean Dowd of Florida; and numerous nieces & nephews, who she adored. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony (Tony) F. Lotti, Sr. Memorial Park South Funeral Home,4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
