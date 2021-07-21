Frances Mary Owens Fran Weaver

Jonesboro, GA Frances Mary Weaver, age 69, of Jonesboro, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. She was born in Savannah, Georgia to the late William Owens and Patricia Owens. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Owens.

Fran is survived by her husband, David Weaver; children, William M. (Kristen) Weaver, Mary Beth (Benjamin) Yu; siblings, Patricia Coats, Betty Ann Laricy, Kathy Owens; grandchildren, Alex, Jacob, Jordan, and Katie Yu.

Recommended for you +31 30 breathtaking images from NASA's public library NASA has been bringing the public into space through its beautiful and revelatory Image and Video Library. Of the more than 140,000 images and audio and video clips, Stacker highlighted 30 of the most breathtaking. Click for more.

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.