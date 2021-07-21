Frances Mary Owens Fran Weaver

Jonesboro, GA Frances Mary Weaver, age 69, of Jonesboro, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. She was born in Savannah, Georgia to the late William Owens and Patricia Owens. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Owens.
Fran is survived by her husband, David Weaver; children, William M. (Kristen) Weaver, Mary Beth (Benjamin) Yu; siblings, Patricia Coats, Betty Ann Laricy, Kathy Owens; grandchildren, Alex, Jacob, Jordan, and Katie Yu.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
