Jonesboro, GA Mr. Frank A. Dunn, age 98 of Jonesboro passed away August 2, 2020. Mr. Dunn was retired from Delta Airlines and was a long time member of Jonesboro First United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his son: Randall Dunn. He is survived by his wife: Evelyn Dunn; son: Frank A. Dunn, Jr. of Tampa, FL. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Jonesboro City Cemetery with The Rev. Marti Slife officiating. Flowers accepted or memorials can be made to Jonesboro First United Methodist Church, 142 South Main Street Jonesboro, GA 30236. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Dunn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.