Jonesboro, GA Mr. Frank A. Dunn, age 98 of Jonesboro passed away August 2, 2020. Mr. Dunn was retired from Delta Airlines and was a long time member of Jonesboro First United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his son: Randall Dunn. He is survived by his wife: Evelyn Dunn; son: Frank A. Dunn, Jr. of Tampa, FL. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Jonesboro City Cemetery with The Rev. Marti Slife officiating. Flowers accepted or memorials can be made to Jonesboro First United Methodist Church, 142 South Main Street Jonesboro, GA 30236. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Braves ace Mike Soroka tears Achilles in loss to Mets
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs bill legalizing home deliveries of alcohol
- Big 12 football announces 9+1 schedule model for 2020 season
- Georgia flips offensive lineman Jared Wilson back from North Carolina
- Deaf association sues to force White House to use sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings
Most Popular
Articles
- Road rage shooting leaves one person dead in Forest Park
- Clayton County police issue Mattie's call for Riverdale man
- Clayton school district construction projects continue
- Clayton County receives additional relief funds from Atlanta Regional Commission
- Mattie's Call issued for Silva Holmes
- Board of Commission denies rock quarry expansion in Riverdale
- Clayton schools giving out free supplies at 6 locations
- Herman Cain dies from coronavirus
- Three Georgia jail inmates help save deputy after he suffered a medical emergency
- New postal policies that are slowing service may affect 2020 mail-in voting, union leader says
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.