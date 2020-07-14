Mr. Fred Clinton Smith, a retired Jonesboro educator, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in Meriwether County, he was an Army veteran of the Korean War, was a graduate of West Georgia College, and earned his Master's degree from the University of Georgia. He served as principal of Jonesboro High School for many years, retired after serving as an educator for 41 years, was a member of Union Baptist Church in Meriwether County, was an avid tennis player, and was a talented woodworker and furniture maker. Survivors include cousins, dear friends, and countless students that he mentored through the years. Graveside services were 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in the St. Marks Community of Meriwether County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church, %John Carden , 2725 St. Marks Rd., Hogansville, GA 30230, or to TLC Pet Rescue, %Jim Carter, 3198 Jodeco Dr., Jonesboro, GA 30236. McKibben Funeral Home, Hogansville www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute