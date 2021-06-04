Jonesboro, GA G. Douglas Barton, longtime resident of Jonesboro, GA, passed away June 2, 2021. Born in Pittsboro, MS, he graduated from Pittsboro High School, Itawamba Junior College and Southern Mississippi University. After coaching basketball for a few years in MS, Doug came to Jonesboro, GA, in 1961 as a teacher at Lee Street Elementary. He became assistant principal at Suder Elementary in 1966 and principal there in 1968. After serving as Suder Principal for 19 years, he became Assistant Personnel Director for the Clayton County School System in 1987. Doug retired in 1993. Member of the County, State, and National Association of Elementary School Principals, he became a member of the Clayton County and State Retired Educators Association.

In retirement Doug enjoyed life as a member of the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club, and he regularly delivered Meals on Wheels for sixteen years. An active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church for over 40 years, Doug served in many ways: Sunday School teacher and deacon.

A serious gardener, Doug was also an expert Bass fisherman. Many a fishing companion could tell stories of Doug landing a 10 or 12 pounder. His best fishing buddy was fellow principal-retiree Lem Phillips. Together the two of them delivered up a fish fry talked about for days.

Preceded in death by father and mother, Herbert and Carrie Barton, and his daughter Cherie Barton. Doug's beloved wife of 49 happy years, Helen Elayne Barton, followed him in death on June 3, one day after his passing. Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please support your local Hospice. Doug is survived by his son Kent Barton, step-son, Thomas Bell and his wife Suzanne along with grandchildren: Jessie and Jacob Barton; Jane Margaret and Helen Elizabeth Bell. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Jonesboro/Stockbridge, GA, 770-210-2700. fordstewartfuneralhome.com