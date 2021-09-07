Morrow, GA George Sligh of Morrow, Ga passed peacefully on September 4, 2021 after battling stage 4 kidney disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Dewey Sligh and Margaret Colclough Sligh. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Martha Bostwick Sligh, daughters Robin Sligh Rawls (Steve) and Lisa Sligh Arbour (Willard); step-sons, Kenny Hudson (Kate) and Bart Hudson; grandchildren, Bree (Jennie), Calen (Marco), Hannah (Joseph), Sam, Drew and Alice Anne; three great grandchildren, Iliana, Bentley and Adrian; brothers, Phillip Sligh (Susan) and Jack Sligh (Jean); sisters, Barbara Wright and Marsha Chambers (Nick). George graduated from Jonesboro High School, class of 1953. After high school he briefly attended the University of Georgia, where he developed his love for the Bulldogs. He loved his family, the church, the bulldogs, golf, friends, and his pets. George will be missed by all. His wish was to be cremated. Therefore, due to covid, family visitation and a "Celebration of Life Service" will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free if you are able to make a donation in George's memory to the Clayton County Humane Society P.O. Box 2116 Jonesboro, Ga. 30237. Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Ga., 770-961-2828.
