Morrow, GA George Tappan White, of Morrow, passed away on September 7th, 2021. There will be no memorial service at this time due to the increase in Covid positive cases in Metro Atlanta. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Ray René of Atlanta, Ga; son, Alex P. White of Los Angeles, CA; sister, Laura Wiley of Jonesboro, GA; sister, Eleanor Ragsdale of Lavonia, GA; granddaughter, Elza René; numerous nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and great nephews. George T. White was a beloved member of his community and was an active member of the Morrow Masonic Lodge, serving as Worshipful Master in 1998 and Mason of the year in 2009. George had a lifelong passion for amateur radio and was licensed by the Federal Bureau of Communications in 1994. George attended Young Harris College and Southern Technical Institute receiving his degree in Civil Engineering with a focus on Land Surveying and was active in the profession for over 35 years.
Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Ga., 770-961-2828.
