Upper Sandusky, OH Gerald F. "Gerry" Castanien, age 78, passed away on November 2, 2021 at his home in Upper Sandusky.
He was born on April 23, 1943 in Canton, Ohio to Robert G. and Mary (Kusterer) Castanien and they preceded him in death. Gerry married Nancy P. Nordick on October 7, 1967, and they celebrated 54 years of marriage. Nancy survives in Upper Sandusky.
He is survived by his children, Timothy G. Castanien and daughter Jeri Denice (Dave) Hardeman, grandchildren; Abagail and Emily Castanien, Destini and Miranda Hufnal, and his sister Shirley Reed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Doris Stahl and two brothers Robert and Kenneth.
Gerald graduated from S. Canton High School in 1961, joined the Army from 1964 through 1970. He received the Vietnam Service Medal and Expert Rifleman (M14) and the rank of SP4 (E4) while serving.
Gerry grew up working on the family farm in Canton, Ohio and continued as a gentleman farmer.
Gerald became an ordained minister of Faith Center Ministries in 1989 where he pastored with his brother Kenneth Castanien, and he served as Pastor of Southgate Community Church from 1994-1997. Gerry retired in May of 2008 in Jacksonville, FL and moved to Carey, Ohio in 2009 before coming to Upper Sandusky in 2021.
Gerry enjoyed working on cars and enjoyed farming after his retirement as well.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial Hospital or Emanuel United Church of Christ, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
