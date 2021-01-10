College Park, GA Mrs. Gloria Rachel Hall, age 84, of College Park, GA passed away January 8th, 2021. Mrs. Hall was a member of First Baptist Church of Riverdale. She was preceded in death by her husband Ike Hall, Jr. She is survived by her children: Michael Hall of College Park, Linda Alarcon of Atlanta, Donna (Gerry) Gilman of Marietta, and Lisa (Bill) Reese of Graniteville, SC; brother: Jerry Rachels of TX; sisters: Emily Bell of Locust Grove and Betty Flanders of Swainsboro; grandchildren: Michael Hall, Justin (Kerri) Hall, Michelle (Ryan) Downs, Cory Laird, and Hillary Laird; 7 great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Swainsboro City Cemetery in Swainsboro, GA with Pastor Jeff Lowe officiating. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
